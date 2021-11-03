Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.49. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 82,825 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

