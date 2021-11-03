Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$1,650.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$2,224.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2,173.67.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$1,831.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$230.01 billion and a PE ratio of 54.71. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$1,140.00 and a 52-week high of C$2,075.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,820.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,724.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total value of C$1,030,179.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at C$861,823.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

