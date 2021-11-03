Short Interest in ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Rises By 33.2%

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,400 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 934,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. ALPEK has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

