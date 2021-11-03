Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Decreases By 16.9%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 685,600 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

AOSL opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.54. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,573 shares of company stock worth $379,845. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

