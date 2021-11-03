Short Interest in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Declines By 17.0%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 516,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AZPN opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $110.64 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average is $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 102.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

