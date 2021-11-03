Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Increases By 18.9%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 454,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

AVA stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 347,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,238. Avista has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Avista in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

