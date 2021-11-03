Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Increases By 21.1%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Bancroft Fund by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 219,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 103.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCV stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

