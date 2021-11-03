Short Interest in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Grows By 22.4%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 515,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bank OZK by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

