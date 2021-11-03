Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Drops By 21.8%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 729,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of CMCM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 81,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,347. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $249.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 574,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

