Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Expands By 26.2%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CJJD opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 92,042 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers.

