Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Drops By 15.9%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 224,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 1,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,988. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.81. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $2.4742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 106.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

