Short Interest in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Decreases By 29.5%

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 37,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,761 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Civeo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Civeo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civeo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 44,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,712. Civeo has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 3.80.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

