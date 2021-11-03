Short Interest in Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Decreases By 28.3%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

COMP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. 2,546,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Compass has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

