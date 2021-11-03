Short Interest in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Declines By 21.8%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $662,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $969,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,560,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COVA opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. COVA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

