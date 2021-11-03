Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Grows By 38.5%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

FELTY stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fuji Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price objective on the stock.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

