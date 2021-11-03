Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Grows By 38.5%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

FELTY stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Fuji Electric has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fuji Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price objective on the stock.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

