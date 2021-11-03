Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Drops By 17.3%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of HOCPY stock opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $109.02 and a fifty-two week high of $179.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOCPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HOYA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.