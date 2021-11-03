Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Increases By 20.4%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.58. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

