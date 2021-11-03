Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Rises By 28.6%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRDXF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kardex in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 227 to CHF 277 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS KRDXF opened at $317.32 on Wednesday. Kardex has a 1-year low of $178.00 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.36.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

