Short Interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Decreases By 33.5%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the September 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 662,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 907,098 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Niu Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 430,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Niu Technologies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after purchasing an additional 371,341 shares during the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 457,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,990. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $53.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.