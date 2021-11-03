Short Interest in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Expands By 33.3%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ MBTC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $884,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,479,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

