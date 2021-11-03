Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declines By 32.1%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 260,079 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,050,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after buying an additional 145,035 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PIM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 189,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,961. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

