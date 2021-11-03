Short Interest in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expands By 32.8%

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,600 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 30th total of 615,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:RGA opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $99.45 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.78.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.