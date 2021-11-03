Short Interest in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Rises By 30.4%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

RPM International stock opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.56.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

