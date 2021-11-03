Short Interest in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Increases By 29.3%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 928,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. 5,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,207. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $652.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.