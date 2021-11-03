Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Drops By 21.2%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,638.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF remained flat at $$260.08 on Wednesday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $258.70 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.02.

SHLAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.38.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

