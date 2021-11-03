Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Declines By 21.0%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 922,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the second quarter worth $306,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

