Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Expands By 34.9%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 6,403 shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 146,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,557.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQL opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

