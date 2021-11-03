Short Interest in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Expands By 22.7%

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 758,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 2,614,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,528. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.