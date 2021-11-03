Short Interest in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Drops By 20.4%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 267.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 268,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 208.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 78,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNS opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

