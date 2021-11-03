Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Grows By 37.0%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VWDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

