Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Grows By 37.0%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.47.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.