Short Interest in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Decreases By 17.8%

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 221,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPG traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 40,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $488.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

