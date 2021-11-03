Short Interest in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Decreases By 16.6%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Get Vtex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 38,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,677. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vtex has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.