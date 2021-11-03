Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.0 days.

Shares of SSSAF stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $57.23.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shurgard Self Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

