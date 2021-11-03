Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

SBSW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

SBSW opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth about $83,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,568,000 after acquiring an additional 529,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

