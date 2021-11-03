Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,347,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $98.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,643,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

