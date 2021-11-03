Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 113.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $10.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of SPG opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $159.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.72.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

