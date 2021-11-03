Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report sales of $11.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.24 million and the lowest is $11.10 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $51.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.22. 7,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.