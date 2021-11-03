Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

