SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SITE Centers in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SITC. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after buying an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 98.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after buying an additional 1,379,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

