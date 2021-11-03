SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $58,760.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $58,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $366,142.84.

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.19. 302,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,744. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $281.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,669.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.45.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

