Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

SIX stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

