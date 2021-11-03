SIX Price Tops $0.0710 on Major Exchanges (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One SIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. SIX has a total market capitalization of $19.44 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00085218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00100846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,977.06 or 0.99727560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.02 or 0.07250655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

