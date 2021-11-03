Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.75. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EM. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth about $27,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth about $24,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $12,412,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $6,765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth about $2,424,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

