SmartMesh Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. SmartMesh has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $225,651.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00050391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00220472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00097937 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SMT is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

