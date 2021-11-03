Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $52.20 on Monday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of -124.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $11,475,618.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,544,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,155,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,427,251 shares of company stock valued at $160,890,436.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 7.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.