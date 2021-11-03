SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Desjardins

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

