SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNCAF. TD Securities boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNCAF opened at $26.56 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.