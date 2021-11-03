SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 372,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,825,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $233,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $249,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $178,173,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,477,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

