SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $395.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $310.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.91.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.30 and its 200 day moving average is $268.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.