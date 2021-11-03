SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $435.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.
SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.22.
Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,837. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.39, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.78.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
