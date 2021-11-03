SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $435.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $368.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.22.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,837. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.39, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.78.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

